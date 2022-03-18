Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.91. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.49. SFM's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.12 and as low as 10.48, with a median of 12.94, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that SFM has a P/CF ratio of 7.31. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.29. Within the past 12 months, SFM's P/CF has been as high as 7.93 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 6.05.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sprouts Farmers Market is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SFM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

