Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SFM and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of 206 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 7.23% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SFM has returned about 5.06% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 40.65% on average. This means that Sprouts Farmers Market is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SFM belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.16% so far this year, so SFM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SFM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

