Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 205 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 23.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SFM has returned about 29.35% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 27.71%. This means that Sprouts Farmers Market is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SFM belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.96% so far this year, so SFM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

SFM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

