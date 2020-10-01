Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 24.60% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SFM has moved about 8.17% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 32.71%. This means that Sprouts Farmers Market is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SFM is a member of the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.99% so far this year, meaning that SFM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SFM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.