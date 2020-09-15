Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 25.76% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SFM has returned 8.89% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 30.66%. As we can see, Sprouts Farmers Market is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SFM belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.07% so far this year, so SFM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SFM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.