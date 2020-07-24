Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 24.19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SFM has moved about 39.74% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.38%. This means that Sprouts Farmers Market is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SFM is a member of the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.48% so far this year, so SFM is performing better in this area.

SFM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

