Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 31.52% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SFM has moved about 15.30% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12.65%. This means that Sprouts Farmers Market is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SFM is a member of the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.42% so far this year, so SFM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SFM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

