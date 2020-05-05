Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SFM and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 20.44% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SFM has gained about 12.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -0.84% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sprouts Farmers Market is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SFM belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 27.10% so far this year, so SFM is performing better in this area.

SFM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.