Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sprouts Farmers is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sprouts Farmers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SFM has returned about 29.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.7%. This shows that Sprouts Farmers is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.5%.

In Sovos Brands, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sprouts Farmers belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that SFM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sovos Brands, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sprouts Farmers and Sovos Brands, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.