Is Sprinklr (CXM) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sprinkler (CXM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sprinkler is one of 318 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sprinkler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CXM's full-year earnings has moved 61.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CXM has returned 36.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 18.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sprinkler is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR). The stock has returned 113.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Inter & Co. Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sprinkler belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 176 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.3% this year, meaning that CXM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Inter & Co. Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Sprinkler and Inter & Co. Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

