Is Sprinklr (CXM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sprinkler (CXM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sprinkler is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sprinkler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CXM's full-year earnings has moved 785.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CXM has returned about 81.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sprinkler is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL). The stock is up 131.8% year-to-date.

In Duolingo, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 83.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sprinkler is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 187 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.6% this year, meaning that CXM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Duolingo, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Sprinkler and Duolingo, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL)

