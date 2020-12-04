Is Sprague Resources (SRLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Sprague Resources (SRLP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Sprague Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SRLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRLP's full-year earnings has moved 54.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SRLP has moved about 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -27.84% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sprague Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SRLP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 33.07% so far this year, meaning that SRLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SRLP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.