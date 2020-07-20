Is Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH). SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 19.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 58.67. SPWH's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.57 and as low as 6.63, with a median of 11.31, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that SPWH has a P/CF ratio of 15.34. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SPWH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 57.11. Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH's P/CF has been as high as 15.34 and as low as 3.71, with a median of 7.10.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sportsman's Warehouse's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SPWH is an impressive value stock right now.

