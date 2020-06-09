Is Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SPWH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 29.17% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SPWH has returned 61.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 12.75% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, SPWH is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.93% so far this year, so SPWH is performing better in this area.

SPWH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

