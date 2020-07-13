Is Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 23.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SPWH has returned about 79.58% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 24.63%. This means that Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SPWH is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 30.88% so far this year, so SPWH is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SPWH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

