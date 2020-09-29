Is Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 96.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SPWH has gained about 74.10% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 31.40%. As we can see, Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SPWH is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.89% so far this year, so SPWH is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SPWH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

