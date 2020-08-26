Is Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SPWH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 43.16% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SPWH has returned about 98.75% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 35.53% on average. This shows that Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SPWH belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #228 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.61% this year, meaning that SPWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SPWH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

