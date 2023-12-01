Is Spectris (SEPJY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Spectris (SEPJY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SEPJY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.79. Over the last 12 months, SEPJY's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.13 and as low as 13.58, with a median of 16.66.

Another notable valuation metric for SEPJY is its P/B ratio of 2.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.79. Over the past year, SEPJY's P/B has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 2.04, with a median of 2.35.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Spectris is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SEPJY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

