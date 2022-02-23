Is SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 09/28/2011, the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors. XSW has been able to amass assets over $303.28 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Technology ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index.

The S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index represents the software sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Stock Market Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Software Index is a modified equal weight index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

XSW's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.16%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For XSW, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 95.70% of the portfolio.

When you look at individual holdings, Cleanspark Inc. (CLSK) accounts for about 0.88% of the fund's total assets, followed by Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 7.6% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, XSW has lost about -16.29%, and is down about -17.90% in the last one year (as of 02/23/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $137.67 and $186.85.

The fund has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 28% for the trailing three-year period, which makes XSW a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 188 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) tracks Dynamic Software Intellidex Index and the iShares Expanded TechSoftware Sector ETF (IGV) tracks S&P North American Technology-Software Index. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has $264.21 million in assets, iShares Expanded TechSoftware Sector ETF has $4.73 billion. PSJ has an expense ratio of 0.56% and IGV charges 0.43%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

