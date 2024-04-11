Is SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 06/19/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) provides investors broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

XOP is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $4.33 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Energy ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index.

The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the US common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Oil & Gas Exploration Index is a modified equal weight index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for XOP are 0.35%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.12%.

Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector - about 0% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Valero Energy Corp (VLO) accounts for about 2.70% of the fund's total assets, followed by Pbf Energy Inc Class A (PBF) and Apa Corp (APA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 26.52% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, XOP has added roughly 17.72%, and was up about 23.17% in the last one year (as of 04/11/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $116.28 and $160.59.

The ETF has a beta of 1.75 and standard deviation of 36.77% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 56 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) tracks Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index and the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has $154.25 million in assets, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has $879.11 million. PXE has an expense ratio of 0.60% and IEO charges 0.40%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.

Bottom Line

