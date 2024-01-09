Is SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) debuted on 11/08/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by State Street Global Advisors, KIE has amassed assets over $692.64 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Financials ETFs. KIE, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P Insurance Select Industry Index.

The S&P Insurance Select Industry Index represents the insurance segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.43%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector.

Looking at individual holdings, Allstate Corp (ALL) accounts for about 2.81% of total assets, followed by Assurant Inc (AIZ) and Willis Towers Watson Plc (WTW).

The top 10 holdings account for about 24.86% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 1.44% so far this year and is up about 10.12% in the last one year (as of 01/09/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $37.44 and $46.09.

The fund has a beta of 0.82 and standard deviation of 18.88% for the trailing three-year period, which makes KIE a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) tracks KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Index and the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has $199.45 million in assets, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has $473.84 million. KBWP has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IAK charges 0.40%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.

Bottom Line

