Is SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 02/23/2011, the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

EDIV is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $259.16 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Emerging Market ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Dividend Opportunities Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Emerging Markets Dividend Opportunities Index includes 100 tradable, exchange-listed common stocks from emerging market countries that offer high dividend yields.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for EDIV are 0.49%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.99%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

When you look at individual holdings, First Abu Dhabi Bank P.j.s.c. (FAB-AE) accounts for about 3.47% of the fund's total assets, followed by Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. Nvdr (ADVANC.R-TH) and Emirates Telecommunications Group Company Pjsc (ETISALAT-AE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 28.48% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has lost about -8.93% so far, and is down about -6.25% over the last 12 months (as of 05/23/2022). EDIV has traded between $26.78 and $31.73 in this past 52-week period.

EDIV has a beta of 0.69 and standard deviation of 21.59% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 128 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Emerging Market ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) tracks MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) tracks FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has $67.66 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has $72.23 billion. IEMG has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VWO charges 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Emerging Market ETFs.

Bottom Line

