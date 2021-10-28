Is SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors. ONEY has been able to amass assets over $698.27 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. ONEY seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index before fees and expenses.

The Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising high yield characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for ONEY are 0.20%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.79%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For ONEY, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 21.40% of the portfolio --while Consumer Staples and Real Estate round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Progressive Corporation (PGR) accounts for about 1.99% of the fund's total assets, followed by Hp Inc. (HPQ) and Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 12.49% of ONEY's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 32.91% so far this year and was up about 58.41% in the last one year (as of 10/28/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $61.02 and $99.36.

The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 28% for the trailing three-year period. With about 280 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $56.02 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $86.53 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

