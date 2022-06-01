Is SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 04/15/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $882.22 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Factor Mix A-Series Index.

The MSCI USA Factor Mix A-Series Index measures the equity market performance of large and mid-cap companies across the U.S. equity market. It aims to represent the performance of a combination of three factors: value, quality, and low volatility.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for this ETF, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.42%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

QUS's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 26.60% of the portfolio. Its Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Apple Inc. (AAPL) accounts for about 3.04% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The top 10 holdings account for about 19.11% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -10.54% and is up about 0.82% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 06/01/2022), respectively. QUS has traded between $110.58 and $131.16 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.92 and standard deviation of 22.58% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 622 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $301.13 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $380.01 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

