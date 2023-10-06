Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is SpartanNash (SPTN). SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.76, which compares to its industry's average of 13.35. Over the past 52 weeks, SPTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.38 and as low as 8.76, with a median of 10.77.

Another notable valuation metric for SPTN is its P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.26. SPTN's P/B has been as high as 1.69 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.14, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that SPTN has a P/CF ratio of 5.88. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SPTN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.16. Over the past year, SPTN's P/CF has been as high as 8.94 and as low as 5.25, with a median of 7.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in SpartanNash's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SPTN is an impressive value stock right now.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN)

