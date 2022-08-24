Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

SpartanNash (SPTN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.75, which compares to its industry's average of 13.36. SPTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.64 and as low as 10.45, with a median of 13.38, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for SPTN is its P/B ratio of 1.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.91. Within the past 52 weeks, SPTN's P/B has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.24.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SPTN has a P/S ratio of 0.12. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SPTN has a P/CF ratio of 7.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SPTN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.41. Over the past 52 weeks, SPTN's P/CF has been as high as 7.84 and as low as 4.64, with a median of 6.01.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that SpartanNash is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SPTN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.