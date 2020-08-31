Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. SpartanNash (SPTN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SPTN and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

SpartanNash is one of 205 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPTN's full-year earnings has moved 29.40% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SPTN has returned 41.57% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 37.62% on a year-to-date basis. This means that SpartanNash is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SPTN belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.50% so far this year, so SPTN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SPTN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

