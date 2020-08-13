Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of SpartanNash (SPTN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SpartanNash is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPTN's full-year earnings has moved 44.02% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SPTN has moved about 56.88% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 28.83%. This means that SpartanNash is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SPTN belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.92% so far this year, so SPTN is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SPTN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

