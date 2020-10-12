Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is SpartanNash (SPTN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SpartanNash is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPTN's full-year earnings has moved 25.75% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SPTN has gained about 50.91% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 38.05%. As we can see, SpartanNash is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SPTN belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.50% this year, meaning that SPTN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SPTN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

