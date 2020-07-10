Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is SpartanNash (SPTN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

SpartanNash is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPTN's full-year earnings has moved 75.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SPTN has gained about 42.13% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 23.91%. This shows that SpartanNash is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SPTN belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.82% so far this year, so SPTN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SPTN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

