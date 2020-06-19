Is Spartan Stores (SPTN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Spartan Stores (SPTN). SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.34. Over the last 12 months, SPTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.89 and as low as 6.03, with a median of 9.51.

Investors should also note that SPTN holds a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SPTN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.46. Over the last 12 months, SPTN's PEG has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.28.

Finally, investors should note that SPTN has a P/CF ratio of 6.35. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SPTN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.96. Within the past 12 months, SPTN's P/CF has been as high as 7.59 and as low as 3.43, with a median of 5.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Spartan Stores is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SPTN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

