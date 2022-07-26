Is SP Plus (SP) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is SP Plus (SP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SP Plus is one of 290 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SP Plus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SP's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SP has returned 18.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -30.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that SP Plus is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Target Hospitality (TH). The stock is up 293.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality's current year EPS has increased 1203.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SP Plus is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.2% so far this year, meaning that SP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Target Hospitality belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved -35.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track SP Plus and Target Hospitality. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.