Is Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Southwest Airlines's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Southwest Airlines had US$10.8b of debt, up from US$5.15b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$14.3b in cash, so it actually has US$3.58b net cash.

A Look At Southwest Airlines' Liabilities

NYSE:LUV Debt to Equity History May 25th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Southwest Airlines had liabilities of US$8.18b due within a year, and liabilities of US$18.2b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$14.3b and US$937.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$11.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Southwest Airlines is worth a massive US$35.9b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Southwest Airlines boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Southwest Airlines can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Southwest Airlines made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$6.9b, which is a fall of 68%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Southwest Airlines?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Southwest Airlines lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$491m of cash and made a loss of US$2.9b. Given it only has net cash of US$3.58b, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Southwest Airlines (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

