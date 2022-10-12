Is Southwest Airlines Co.'s (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Southwest Airlines' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southwest Airlines is:

9.0% = US$996m ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Southwest Airlines' Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

At first glance, Southwest Airlines' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.0%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Southwest Airlines' five year net income decline rate was 42%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 33% in the same period, we found that Southwest Airlines' performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LUV? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Southwest Airlines Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Southwest Airlines can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

