Is Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Southern Copper's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Southern Copper had debt of US$6.55b at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$6.94b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$2.68b in cash leading to net debt of about US$3.86b.

How Strong Is Southern Copper's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SCCO Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Southern Copper had liabilities of US$1.37b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.26b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.68b in cash and US$1.32b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.63b.

Given Southern Copper has a humongous market capitalization of US$50.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Southern Copper has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.81. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Southern Copper has boosted its EBIT by 53%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Southern Copper's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Southern Copper produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 50% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Southern Copper's EBIT growth rate suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Southern Copper's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Southern Copper is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

