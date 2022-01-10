Is Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sorrento Therapeutics's Debt?

As you can see below, Sorrento Therapeutics had US$111.0m of debt at September 2021, down from US$168.0m a year prior. But it also has US$162.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$51.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Sorrento Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:SRNE Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sorrento Therapeutics had liabilities of US$175.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$446.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$162.7m in cash and US$16.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$442.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Sorrento Therapeutics is worth US$1.39b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Sorrento Therapeutics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sorrento Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Sorrento Therapeutics reported revenue of US$51m, which is a gain of 24%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Sorrento Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Sorrento Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$303m of cash and made a loss of US$355m. With only US$51.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Sorrento Therapeutics may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Sorrento Therapeutics (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

