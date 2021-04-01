Is Sony (SNE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sony (SNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Sony is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 35.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SNE has returned 4.86% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.50%. This shows that Sony is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SNE belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.75% so far this year, meaning that SNE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SNE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.