Is Sony (SNE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sony (SNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Sony is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 8.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SNE has gained about 40.64% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 30.03%. This means that Sony is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SNE is a member of the Audio Video Production industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 35.89% so far this year, so SNE is performing better in this area.

SNE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

