Is Sony (SNE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sony (SNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sony is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 0.80% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SNE has returned 26.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 18.73% on average. This shows that Sony is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, SNE belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.23% so far this year, so SNE is performing better in this area.

SNE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

