Is Sonoco (SON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sonoco (SON) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sonoco is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sonoco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SON's full-year earnings has moved 15.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SON has gained about 2.3% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 22%. This means that Sonoco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is IHI CORP (IHICY). The stock has returned 32.8% year-to-date.

In IHI CORP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sonoco belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that SON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

IHI CORP, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -24.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Sonoco and IHI CORP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

