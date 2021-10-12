Is Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Sonoco Products's Debt?

As you can see below, Sonoco Products had US$1.55b of debt at July 2021, down from US$2.24b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$263.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.28b.

A Look At Sonoco Products' Liabilities

NYSE:SON Debt to Equity History October 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sonoco Products had liabilities of US$1.40b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.77b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$263.5m as well as receivables valued at US$828.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.08b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sonoco Products has a market capitalization of US$5.97b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sonoco Products can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Sonoco Products wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 4.1%, to US$5.4b. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Sonoco Products had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$52m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$190m into a profit. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Sonoco Products is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

