Is Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sonic Automotive (SAH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sonic Automotive is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAH's full-year earnings has moved 67.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SAH has returned 28.13% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.50%. This shows that Sonic Automotive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SAH belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.18% this year, meaning that SAH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SAH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.