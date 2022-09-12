Is Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Soligenix Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Soligenix had US$9.88m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$20.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$10.3m. NasdaqCM:SNGX Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

A Look At Soligenix's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Soligenix had liabilities of US$8.84m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$8.27m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$20.2m and US$430.8k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$3.48m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Soligenix could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Soligenix boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Soligenix's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Soligenix made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$879k, which is a fall of 32%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Soligenix?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Soligenix had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$12m of cash and made a loss of US$15m. Given it only has net cash of US$10.3m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Soligenix you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.