Is Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Soligenix's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Soligenix had US$10.3m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$18.7m in cash, so it actually has US$8.40m net cash.

How Strong Is Soligenix's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:SNGX Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Soligenix had liabilities of US$6.08m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$10.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$18.7m as well as receivables valued at US$564.9k due within 12 months. So it actually has US$3.09m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Soligenix could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Soligenix boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Soligenix can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Soligenix made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$2.4m, which is a fall of 49%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Soligenix?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Soligenix had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$11m of cash and made a loss of US$18m. Given it only has net cash of US$8.40m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 5 warning signs with Soligenix (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

