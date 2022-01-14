Is SoFi Technologies Stock Finally a Buy at $13?

In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), some new info about the banking license, and a comparison to Block. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

Down 45% from its recent highs, SoFi Technologies is now valued at $10.6 billion and trades at 12 times its trailing-12-month (TTM) revenue while having grown revenue over 35%.

Block, on the other hand, is valued at $57 billion and trades at 3.4 times TTM revenue while having grown revenue over 26%. Putting both companies in the same basket does not make sense, as one generated over $16 billion in revenue last year while the other is still shy of $1 billion in yearly revenue.

With regard to the potential banking license, some senior employees have "SoFi Bank" on their LinkedIn profiles, which further indicates that the announcement might be made sooner rather than later.

With earnings season around the corner, investors will be eager to get some answers soon. For the time being, nothing indicates a short-term bounce for the stock unless the announcement of the banking permit is made.

For the full insights, do watch the video below, and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 13, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum owns Block, Inc. ,and SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

