Is SOFI Technologies a Screaming Buy or a Land Mine to Avoid?

Fintech-now-bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares have taken a beating along with most other bank stocks in the past few weeks, adding to their struggles over the past year-plus. Yet despite the worries, it's in solid shape, and looks well positioned to weather the current environment and keep acquiring new customers. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro talk about what's happening with SoFi, the risks, and why it's a really attractive option right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 29, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has positions in SoFi Technologies. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.