Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) a value-priced FinTech or an overvalued Bank? This is a question posed by Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, who believes this is currently the major debate amongst investors.

Dolev also has a novel answer to the question: “We call SOFI an attractive 'FinBank' that is benefiting from the best of both worlds: 1) being a bank helps keep funding costs low, and 2) having the allure of a branded, next-gen FinTech creates a powerful funnel for low-CAC, high-LTV customers.”

Valuation wise, mega-cap banks aside, and compared to banks of differing sizes, it looks like SOFI is trading “in line with the average.” But looking at the EV/Terminal Margin EBITDA compared to a collection of FinTech peers, it appears SOFI shares are going for a “notable discount.”

Whether a bank or fintech player, Dolev thinks SoFi is well-equipped to make it through the difficult economic environment, even if a recession does materialize.

During the last financial crisis, across the two years, super prime borrowers – those with a FICO score above 720 - captured meaningful share of the total loan volume vs. the share of non-super prime borrowers. And when the recovery took place, they kept hold of an “elevated share of the mix.”

Accordingly, given that during difficult economic times high-FICO borrowers have “historically proved stable,” SOFI should be resilient to credit cycles based on the fact it boasts a 746 average FICO score for personal loans.

So, good news for SOFI, but what does it all mean for investors? Dolev rates the stock a Buy, although to “reflect more reasonable near-term upside from current levels,” the analyst lowers his price target from $9 to $7. Should the figure be met, shareholders will be sitting on returns of 12% a year from now. (To watch Dolev’s track record, click here)

The Street’s $9.23 average price target sits a touch above Dolev’s prior objective and makes room for 12-month gains of ~47%. Rating wise, the stock boasts a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on a fairly even 6 Buys and 5 Holds. (See SOFI stock forecast on TipRanks)

