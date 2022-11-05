Is SoFi a Future 10-Bagger or Should You Stay Away?

Despite reporting fantastic third-quarter earnings, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is still down about 80% from its highs. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, explains why SoFi's results are so encouraging, but also why there is still a lot that needs to go right for the bank disruptor to be a long-term winner.

**Stock prices discussed in the video are from Nov. 3, 2022. This video was published on Nov. 4, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America and SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.