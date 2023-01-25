Is Snowflake Stock Too Expensive?

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has been written off by many investors because of its sky-high valuation today. But in this episode, Jamie explains how the company could see positive returns over the coming years. In fact, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the company's share price will shoot higher. If you enjoyed this video, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 24, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 25, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snowflake wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jamie Louko has positions in Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.