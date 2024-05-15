Is Snowflake Stock Going to $200? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are trading down 20% year to date following a disappointing outlook for growth issued during the company's fiscal fourth-quarterearnings callin February.

Heading into the company's upcoming first-quarter earnings report, Bank of America analyst Brad Sills is maintaining a neutral (hold) rating on the shares but he just lowered the price target from $212 to $200. That new price target still implies a 22% upside from the current stock price over the next 12 months or so.

Here's what you need to know.

Why Snowflake stock is down

Snowflake's product revenue grew 33% year over year last quarter, which would be enough to support the stock's valuation. But the company expects fiscal Q1 product revenue to rise 26% to 27% year over year, with full-year growth expected to decelerate further to 22%. That's a bit too much deceleration for a stock that is trading at an expensive valuation.

Based on page views data from Similarweb, analyst Brad Sills sees a weakening trend that seems to confirm the company's guidance for slowing growth. Snowflake's page views were trending above normal in February but then weakened below normal seasonality in March and April. The data suggests that investors shouldn't expect material upside to Snowflake's revenue guidance.

Even though Sills has a neutral rating on the shares, the $200 price target implies the expectation for the stock to eventually move back toward its previous high, when it was trading around $230 earlier this year. With the stock trading at a lofty price-to-sales ratio of 18 and an equally expensive valuation based on free cash flow, Snowflake's near-term upside appears limited. Sills may be a bit too optimistic about this stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Snowflake right now?

Before you buy stock in Snowflake, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Snowflake wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $559,743!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.